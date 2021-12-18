Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

NYSE:V traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,663,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,966. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

