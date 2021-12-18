Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Vonage posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VG. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. 10,604,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,134. Vonage has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.96, a P/E/G ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

