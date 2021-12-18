Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

ANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

ANF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.55. 3,662,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

