Zacks: Brokerages Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.85 Million

Analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to post $31.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.20 million and the lowest is $31.50 million. AxoGen posted sales of $32.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $127.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $128.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.50 million, with estimates ranging from $149.70 million to $153.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter valued at $68,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 266.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 97.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $426.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.78. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

AxoGen Company Profile

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

