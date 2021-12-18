Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post sales of $610,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 million and the lowest is $160,000.00. Gevo posted sales of $530,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $1.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gevo by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gevo by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gevo by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gevo by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 429,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gevo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 98,408 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gevo stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,944,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,591,104. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. Gevo has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

