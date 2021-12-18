Zacks: Brokerages Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is ($0.58). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. 9,639,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,217. The stock has a market cap of $464.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

