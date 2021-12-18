Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to Post $0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. Mitek Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.28 million, a P/E ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 0.36. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11.

In other news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $51,143.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,386 shares of company stock valued at $766,151 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

