Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IAA (NYSE:IAA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IAA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.64. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IAA by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,592,000 after buying an additional 419,209 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in IAA by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,294,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,475,000 after buying an additional 406,111 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in IAA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,641,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,668,000 after buying an additional 69,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in IAA by 30.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,866,000 after buying an additional 916,493 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 35.1% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,775,000 after purchasing an additional 956,784 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

