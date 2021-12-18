Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Hold

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NBRV opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.72. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

