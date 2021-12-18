Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tata Motors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE TTM opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 90.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,367 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,690,000 after acquiring an additional 308,858 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 54.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 184.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,153 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

