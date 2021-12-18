Zacks Investment Research Lowers Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to Hold

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

CPYYY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,581. Centrica has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

