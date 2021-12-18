Zacks Investment Research Lowers Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Get Confluent alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $18,991,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Confluent (CFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.