Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at $1,476,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 257,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

