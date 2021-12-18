Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) to Hold

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NJR opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 136,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

