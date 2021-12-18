Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,419,071 shares of company stock worth $31,459,124 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

