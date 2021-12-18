Zacks Investment Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

TNXP stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $182.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 67,088 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

