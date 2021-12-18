Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $393,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 246.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 27.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

ZBRA opened at $588.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $571.87 and its 200-day moving average is $552.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $363.00 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

