Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $91.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.17.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $740,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $77,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,387,819. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 149.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.10. 581,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,507. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. Analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.