Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $130.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.13. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $127.06 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

