Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kaman by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after acquiring an additional 53,077 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Kaman by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kaman by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kaman by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kaman by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.85 and a beta of 1.28. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 727.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

