Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $826,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $285,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D opened at $76.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.