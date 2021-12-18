Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.60.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

