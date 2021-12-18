Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 45.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $144.08 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day moving average is $159.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

