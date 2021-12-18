Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 15,707 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,707 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of General Electric by 14.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.87, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.46.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

