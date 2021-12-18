Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $239.66 Million

Brokerages expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will post $239.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.00 million and the lowest is $230.90 million. Zscaler posted sales of $157.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $9.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,124,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.78 and a 200-day moving average of $268.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.49 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $5,261,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $35,464,760. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457,984 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zscaler by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after buying an additional 80,960 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

