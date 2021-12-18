ZumCoin Price Up 89.2% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $911,431.66 and approximately $6.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 89.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

