Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,024 shares of company stock worth $761,849. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Zynga by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

