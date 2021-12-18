ZZLL Information Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZZLL) Short Interest Update

ZZLL Information Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZZLL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ZZLL opened at $0.23 on Friday. ZZLL Information Technology has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.
ZZLL Information Technology Company Profile
