ZZLL Information Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZZLL) Short Interest Update

ZZLL Information Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZZLL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ZZLL opened at $0.23 on Friday. ZZLL Information Technology has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

ZZLL Information Technology Company Profile

ZZLL Information Technology, Inc engages in the provision of syndicated media and e-commerce platforms in the Asia Pacific region. It also intends to develop its e-commerce, video content, and video streaming capabilities in China through its online platform, Hua Wen Mall. The company was founded on September 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

