-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.05. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

BJRI stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $803.52 million, a P/E ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 2.11. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 179.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

