-$0.03 EPS Expected for BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BIOLASE.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 48.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ BIOL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. 1,938,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,801,052. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.

In other news, CEO John R. Beaver purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4,346.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 529,023 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.