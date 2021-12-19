-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minim’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Minim posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minim will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Minim.

Get Minim alerts:

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MINM. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Minim in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MINM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Minim in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minim in the third quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Minim in the third quarter worth $38,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Minim in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Minim in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000.

Minim stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 117,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,150. Minim has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 million, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.28.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minim (MINM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.