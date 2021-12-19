-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TUFN stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,269. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.57.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

