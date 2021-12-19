$0.09 EPS Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. SunPower reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

SPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.44. 5,025,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SunPower by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SunPower by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SunPower by 28.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

