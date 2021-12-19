$0.10 EPS Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.52. 402,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,544. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 10.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 90.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 270,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $764,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

