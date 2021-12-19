-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.14). BioLineRx posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BioLineRx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioLineRx stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. 356,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,697. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $109.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.08. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

