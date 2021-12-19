-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.02. New Relic posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

NEWR traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.43. 787,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,231. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average is $81.08. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.88.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $299,069.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $120,186.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,812. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 152.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,363,000 after purchasing an additional 340,054 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at $20,928,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at $10,682,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1,631.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 150,527 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.