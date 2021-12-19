-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMSC shares. TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of AMSC opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.17. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,761 shares of company stock worth $501,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 30.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,890,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 16.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 211,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

