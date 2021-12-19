-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.14). Health Catalyst reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

HCAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of HCAT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,405. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $161,190.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,806. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

