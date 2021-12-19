$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

ECOM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.59. 316,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.86 million, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

