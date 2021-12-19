$0.26 EPS Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Kirby posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

KEX opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.49. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

