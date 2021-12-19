-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AppHarvest by 109.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the third quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AppHarvest by 84.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH remained flat at $$4.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.63. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

