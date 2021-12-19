-$0.42 EPS Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Cedar Fair reported earnings of ($1.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.12) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Shares of FUN opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 2.14. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after purchasing an additional 708,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 23.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 449,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 51.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,446,000 after acquiring an additional 439,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 28.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

