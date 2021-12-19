$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. SP Plus posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,550%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SP. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 67.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 652,774 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 11.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,010,000 after purchasing an additional 138,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 47,882.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in SP Plus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 822,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,717. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.66.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

