$0.75 EPS Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

NNN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.75. 2,449,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,322. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $50.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

