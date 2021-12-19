-$0.77 EPS Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Inogen posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 234.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $746.71 million, a P/E ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 0.95. Inogen has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inogen by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

