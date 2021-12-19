$0.84 EPS Expected for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

ANIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other news, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $46.84 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $597.30 million, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.19.

ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

