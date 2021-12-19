$1.01 EPS Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

NYSE BK traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,268,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,268. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after buying an additional 578,136 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,418,000 after buying an additional 251,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after buying an additional 657,235 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after buying an additional 55,055 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.