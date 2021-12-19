$1.01 Million in Sales Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to announce sales of $1.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.02 million. Humanigen reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year sales of $3.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $49.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $91.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter worth about $563,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,544,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $281.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

