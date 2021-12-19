$1.04 EPS Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to announce $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.06. Edison International reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

EIX traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,836,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,586. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.84%.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

