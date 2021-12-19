$1.12 EPS Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.02. Crane posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 215.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CR opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87. Crane has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

